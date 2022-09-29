Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $970,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 327,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $71.72.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile



Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

