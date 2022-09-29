Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

