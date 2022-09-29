Wealthpoint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthpoint LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

