The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Reliant Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 4.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $956,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $459,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 29,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $282.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

