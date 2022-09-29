The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 42,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $282.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.