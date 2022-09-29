Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 39,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Visa by 66.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $338.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.54. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.83 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

