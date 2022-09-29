3,486 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $282.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.47 and its 200-day moving average is $298.16. The stock has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

