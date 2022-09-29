DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in DocuSign by 1,072.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $288.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.