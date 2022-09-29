Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 33,793 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $62,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

