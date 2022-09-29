Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $157.45 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $157,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $488.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $526.32 and a 200-day moving average of $518.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

