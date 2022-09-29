Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,688 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,556,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 383,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,981,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,033 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE BR opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

