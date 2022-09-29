Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $234.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.68.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

