Ledyard National Bank Has $408,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $279.94 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.86 and a 200-day moving average of $311.07.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

