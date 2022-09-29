Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $107.35

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.35 and last traded at $107.73, with a volume of 14557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average of $116.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 63.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 88.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

