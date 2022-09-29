F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.20 on November 1st

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
F&C Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
LON FCIT opened at GBX 910 ($11.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. F&C Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 767.21 ($9.27) and a one year high of GBX 953 ($11.52). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 887.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 849.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Francesca Ecsery purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 857 ($10.36) per share, with a total value of £4,970.60 ($6,006.04). In other news, insider Francesca Ecsery bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 857 ($10.36) per share, for a total transaction of £4,970.60 ($6,006.04). Also, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 859 ($10.38) per share, for a total transaction of £987.85 ($1,193.63). Insiders have bought 825 shares of company stock worth $705,229 in the last quarter.
About F&C Investment Trust
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
