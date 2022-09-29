Ferguson plc (FERG) to Issue Dividend of $1.91 on December 8th

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.84. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:FERG opened at GBX 9,664 ($116.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £20.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,121.19. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 8,602 ($103.94) and a 12-month high of £136.40 ($164.81). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £100.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,862.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £114 ($137.75) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £132.10 ($159.62).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Further Reading

