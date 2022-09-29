Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.13 ($0.13) per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Origin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of LON:OGN opened at GBX 3.65 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.14. Origin Enterprises has a 52 week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37.

Get Origin Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday.

About Origin Enterprises

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.