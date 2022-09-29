S&U plc (SUS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 35 on November 25th

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

S&U Price Performance

Shares of S&U stock opened at GBX 1,985 ($23.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.78, a current ratio of 36.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.59. S&U has a twelve month low of GBX 1,900 ($22.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,950 ($35.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,142.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,250.92.

Get S&U alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&U

In related news, insider Graham Coombs bought 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,180 ($26.34) per share, with a total value of £19,881.60 ($24,023.20).

S&U Company Profile

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.