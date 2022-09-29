Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $185.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

Apple stock opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,940,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $344,647,000 after buying an additional 87,694 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 348,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $61,944,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 184,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,775,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 131,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,388,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 444,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

