TheStreet Downgrades Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to C+

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TMHC. B. Riley downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.76.
Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home
In related news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,857,000 after buying an additional 96,804 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,561,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,603,000 after buying an additional 1,805,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after buying an additional 112,425 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
