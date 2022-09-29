TheStreet Downgrades Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to C+

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TMHC. B. Riley downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,857,000 after buying an additional 96,804 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,561,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,603,000 after buying an additional 1,805,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after buying an additional 112,425 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

