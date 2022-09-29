SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $399.33

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $399.33 and last traded at $399.51, with a volume of 171315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $401.58.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $448.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after buying an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 110,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

