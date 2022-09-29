Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.40

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 59177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 78,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

