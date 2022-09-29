Neogen Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neogen in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million.

Neogen Stock Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

NEOG opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.61. Neogen has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $47.80.

Insider Activity

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 22,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $316,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,080.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 22,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $316,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,080.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Green purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,100 shares of company stock worth $923,758. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Neogen by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,848 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Neogen by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,342,000 after acquiring an additional 580,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Neogen by 2,768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 537,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 518,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 1,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 461,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 422,131 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 412,644 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.