Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.83. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $68.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

