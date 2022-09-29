Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $63.38

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.38 and last traded at $63.41, with a volume of 2298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.05 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank Group

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,212.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 123.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after buying an additional 173,117 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 167.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 285.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

