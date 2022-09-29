Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 13,006 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,006 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $47,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Toews Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 190.7% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

PM stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

