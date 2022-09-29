Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,128 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $49,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $73.51 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.