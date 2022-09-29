Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 13,669 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $51,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $125.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $121.98 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

