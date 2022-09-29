Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 33,367 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,367 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of Altria Group worth $53,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

