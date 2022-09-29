Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,632 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.26% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $70,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $143.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.64. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $139.32 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

