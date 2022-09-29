Ledyard National Bank Sells 500 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,373,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.14. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $440.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

