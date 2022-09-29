Ledyard National Bank Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

