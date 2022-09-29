SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $71,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 290,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,744,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

