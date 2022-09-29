Ledyard National Bank Sells 148 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

American Water Works Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $137.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.46. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

