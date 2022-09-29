Ledyard National Bank Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.90.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

