Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.40

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.40 and last traded at $30.40, with a volume of 41 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $499.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.25 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,525,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

