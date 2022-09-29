Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.83

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.83 and last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 12697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after acquiring an additional 415,879 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,430,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,440,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 15.2% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after purchasing an additional 375,095 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

