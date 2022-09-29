Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.08

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 54393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

