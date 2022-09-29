AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.09

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 4104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AMC Networks to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $905.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in AMC Networks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth $65,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in AMC Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

