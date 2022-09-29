AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.09

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 4104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AMC Networks to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.
AMC Networks Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $905.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in AMC Networks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth $65,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in AMC Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
