UGI (NYSE:UGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.60

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 30020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

UGI Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of UGI

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam boosted its stake in UGI by 989.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

