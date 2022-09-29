Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $195.50

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $195.50 and last traded at $195.50, with a volume of 3969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.33.

Littelfuse Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.45.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,394,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,962,000 after buying an additional 99,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,156,000 after buying an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,790,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

