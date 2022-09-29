Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.53

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.53 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 1585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 40.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 27.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.