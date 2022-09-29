Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $282.21

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $282.21 and last traded at $283.58, with a volume of 5834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TECH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.69.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Bio-Techne by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

