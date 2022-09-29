InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.57

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.57 and last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 4550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $124.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 49.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Articles

