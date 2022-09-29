Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $81.16

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.16 and last traded at $81.19, with a volume of 2474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,105 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.73 per share, with a total value of $4,182,586.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,620,121.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 45,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,182,586.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at $403,620,121.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,644 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.