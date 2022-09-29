Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.58

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 4183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,109,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

