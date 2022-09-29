Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $343.26

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $343.26 and last traded at $343.93, with a volume of 6205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $348.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.45.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.