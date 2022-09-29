Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.12

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 50700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.