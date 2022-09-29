Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.04

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.04 and last traded at $74.22, with a volume of 28196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 322,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

