Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Sells $28,462.72 in Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $28,462.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,328,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,017,602.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00.

STRY stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STRY. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Starry Group to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,815,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starry Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

